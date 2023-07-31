Sovereign Trust, FRSC partner on “Road Safety Advocacy”

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc has partnered Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) on Road Safety Advocacy to Nigerian youths and other road users. In a bid to formalise the partnership between the two entities, representatives of the FRSC paid a courtesy visit to the corporate office of Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc in Lagos.

During the visit, the Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations of the underwriting firm, Segun Bankole, was nominated as an FRSC Celebrity Special Marshal (CSM). As a Celebrity Marshal, the spokesperson for the organisation is expected, amongst other things, to monitor road users with a view to providing constructive feedbacks to the Corps, carry out traffic controls and rescue operations in case of emergencies and also engage in advocacy and public enlightenment to road users.

The induction of all the CSMs nominated by the Corps will hold on August 12, 2023 at a ceremony tagged, “Youth Hangout” to commemorate the UN International Youth Day