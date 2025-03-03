Sovereign Trust Backs 8th Edition Of Golf Tournament In Ibadan

Share

The stage is set for the 8th edition of the Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc Open Golf Tournament in the ancient city of Ibadan, Oyo State.

The event is scheduled to hold from March 7 – 9, 2025, at the Ibadan Golf Club, Onireke Reservation Area, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The 3-day tournament is expected to bring together some of the country’s top golfers from different Golf Clubs in the country both at the Amateur and Professional levels in the male and female categories to be competed for.

The captain of Ibadan Golf Club, Seyi Alaba expressed great appreciation to the Management of Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc for staying true to its promise of sponsoring the tournament on an annual basis.

He said he is very optimistic that this year’s tournament will be far thrilling and exciting than the last edition. He enjoined all golf enthusiasts across the country to make the ancient city the converging point during the 3-day tournament.

According to him, “Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc has consistently been leading the pack amongst insurance companies in the country in promoting sporting activities at all levels and urged more participation from other corporate organisations in advancing the game of golf and other sports in order to further enhance the human capacity in the burgeoning sports industry in the country.

He stated that the intervention by Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc in sports development in Nigeria could not be undermined in any regard.

The company’s spokesperson and Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations, Segun Bankole, said, the underwriting firm would not relent in any way in giving back to the society through different sporting and recreational platforms of this nature in reinforcing its corporate social responsibility stance in line with its corporate philosophy.

