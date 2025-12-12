Southwestern Varsity Urges Students, Institutions On Skills

Southwestern University Nigeria (SWUN) Chancellor Dr Babatunde Odufuwa has stressed the need for educational institutions, policy formulators, and students to strive to acquire both academic excellence and skills.

He said this at the institution’s combined 4th and 5th Convocation Ceremonies in Okun-Owa, Odogbolu, Ogun State. Odufuwa, who called for more focused investment in learning, said a nation’s growth and development rest on the quality of education of the people.

He said: “Today, we celebrate a significant milestone in the lives of our graduating students. “As we confer degrees upon them, we underscore the importance of balancing academic excellence with skills acquisition, which has been the focus of SWUN.

“Nigeria’s obsession with certificates over skills has led to a plethora of problems, threatening our nation’s development.

“For years, we’ve prioritised academic achievements over practical skills, creating a culture where certificates are valued more than practical competence.