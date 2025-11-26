Southwestern Varsity Secures NUC’s Approval For Law Degree Programme

Southwestern University Nigeria (SWUN) has been accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC) to commence Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) degree programme.

According to Chancellor of the university, Dr Babatunde Odufuwa, the school is happy with the development. He said: “This approval reflects our dedication to raising a new generation of transformational leaders.

“SWUN was established to nurture men and women who will stand for justice, equity, and the rule of law in Nigeria and beyond.

The Faculty of Law represents a key part of that vision.” Vice-Chancellor M. A. Amusa, described the NUC’s approval as a testament to the university’s academic resilience, infrastructural development, and pursuit of excellence.