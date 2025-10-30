Southwest Stakeholders Back FG Economic Reforms

Stakeholders from the Southwest geo-political zone have expressed strong support for the Federal Government’s ongoing economic reforms, describing them as crucial to ensuring Nigeria’s long-term stability and prosperity.

The position was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of a two-day Southwest Stakeholders’ Dialogue held in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The summit was jointly organized by Afenifere, the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission, and the Southwest Governors’ Forum.

The forum brought together governors, traditional rulers, ministers, religious leaders, academics, and representatives of the Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, from across the six states of the region.

According to the communiqué, the stakeholders resolved to strengthen Yoruba unity and solidarity across all Southwest states and extended Yoruba communities, transcending political differences in pursuit of collective regional development and cultural advancement.

“The Southwest region resolves to reclaim and strengthen its historical position as Nigeria’s space center in development, innovation, and good governance, committing to serve as a model for democratic engagement, economic transformation, and social progress,” the communiqué read.

The stakeholders commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration for implementing bold economic reforms, acknowledging that although the measures may pose short-term challenges, they are essential for the nation’s long-term growth and fiscal health.

“We call on the Federal Government to intensify public enlightenment and information dissemination on the government’s policies and expected impacts. Citizens require clear, transparent, and regular communication to understand policy rationale, implementation timelines, and measurable outcomes,” the communiqué stated.

The forum also urged political leaders at all levels to prioritize good governance, guided by integrity and an unwavering commitment to the welfare of citizens above partisan interests. “Good governance requires prioritizing citizens’ needs in all policy decisions and resource allocations, to be done with accountability and transparency,” the document added.

On regional integration, the summit advocated accelerated development through major infrastructure projects, including intra-regional railway networks, industrial hubs, and agricultural settlements. “These transformative projects will enhance trade, create jobs, boost food security, and strengthen economic ties among Southwest states while solidifying the region’s position as Nigeria’s economic powerhouse,” it stated.

The communiqué also drew attention to the poor state of federal roads across the Southwest, particularly the Ibadan–Ife–Ilesha Highway, Lagos–Abeokuta Expressway, Ita-Owure–Ado-Ekiti Road, and Ifaki–Lokoja Highway, urging urgent federal intervention.

The stakeholders further resolved to institutionalize the Southwest Summit as an annual event to sustain dialogue between government and citizens, providing a platform for policy assessment, feedback, and collaboration on regional development.

They also agreed to establish sector-specific working groups to track implementation progress, address challenges, and make evidence-based recommendations. The DAWN Commission was designated as the technical secretariat for the summit.

Speaking at the event, Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa declared that the state’s critical interest lies in ensuring President Tinubu’s reelection in the 2027 general election. “Ondo for Tinubu 2027, it is an Executive Order that cannot be reversed,” Aiyedatiwa stated. “This should be the collective interest of our region, and it must be pursued to its logical conclusion and ultimate fruition.”