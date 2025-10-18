Southwest Sports Icon Award Excites Olopade

The Director General of the Nation- al Sports Commission (NSC), Hon. Bukola Olopade, has expressed huge delight over the prestigious South- west Sports Icon of the Year Award at the 2025 edition of the Synergy Meritorious Awards. The award recognizes Hon. Olopade’s outstanding and long-standing contributions to sports development across the Southwest region and Nigeria as a whole.

In his remarks, Hon. Olopade ex- pressed deep appreciation to the orga- nizers for the recognition, dedicating the honor to all stakeholders working to advance sports across Nigeria. “This award is not just about me. It’s about every young athlete, coach, administrator, and supporter who believes in the power of sports to transform lives and build nations. I am deeply grateful for this recognition and remain com- mitted to ensuring that Nigerian sports achieves its full potential,” he said.

A tireless visionary, Hon. Olopade’s journey in sports leadership drew national applause as the Commissioner for Youth and Sports in Ogun State in 2006, a role he held with distinction for eight years. During his tenure, he introduced several groundbreaking initiatives that elevated youth and sports development across Ogun State and the Southwest region, setting the foundation for what has become a model of innovation in grassroots sports governance.

Beyond the public sector, Hon. Olopade continued his impact in the private sports industry, championing initiatives that bridged public-private partnerships and strengthened sports business eco- systems across Nigeria. His efforts helped transform sports into a platform for empowerment, unity, and economic growth.