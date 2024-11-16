Southwest Plane Hit By Gunfire In US

Share

A Southwest Airlines plane preparing for departure to Indianapolis was reportedly struck by gunfire at Dallas Love Field Airport on Friday night.

The airline while confirming the incident in a statement issued on Saturday said it occurred around 9:48 p.m. at 8000 Herb Keller Way.

A spokesperson for Southwest Airlines stated that the aircraft was hit, but no injuries were reported among the passengers or crew onboard.

WFAA, quoting a police source, revealed on Saturday that there were 99 people aboard the flight when the shooting happened.

READ ALSO:

Authorities have not yet disclosed details about the source of the gunfire or the motive behind the incident. Dallas Police are actively investigating and have increased security measures at the airport.

Southwest Airlines said, “Southwest Airlines Flight 2494 taxied safely back to the terminal at Dallas Love Field after a bullet apparently struck the right side of the aircraft just under the flight deck while the Crew was preparing for departure for Indianapolis.

“No injuries were reported. Southwest will accommodate our Customers on another flight. Law enforcement authorities have been notified and the plane has been removed from service.”

The Dallas Police Department has stated that its investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Share

Please follow and like us: