Southwest APC Youths Slam PDP Over Ultimatum To Akeredolu

The Southwest Youths of All Progressives Congress (APC) have slammed its counterpart in the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for giving an ultimatum to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to either resume or resign for failure to resume work in Ondo State.

The Zonal Youth Leader of the APC, Comrade Kolade Paff Lawal said the governor has not breached any law by working from his residence in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Some PDP youths have given the governor three days within which he should resume work in Akure, the State capital, or resign from office in line with the 1999 constitution of Nigeria as amended.

However, Lawal said the demand of the PDP was mischievous as the governor has been meeting with relevant stakeholders including traditional rulers on the affairs of the State.

His words “The governor will soon join the people of the State. The call for the whereabouts of the governor is a result of his love for him. When the opposition asked the question, it was borne out of mischief. You have the right to protest, but should not be to undermine the administration of Governor Akeredolu.”

Lawal said Governor Akeredolu has been performing his official duties including the payment of salary, and meeting members of the State Executive Council even though he has not resumed physically in the state.

His words “Governor Akeredolu’s administration has continued to show its unwavering commitment to workers’ welfare. We are aware that salaries are being paid up to date. Just last week, the governor gave approval for the payment of the leave bonus. The administration’s commitment to good governance and the welfare of its workforce is unparalleled.

“As part of the efforts to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal, Governor Akeredolu’s administration has also embarked on the distribution of palliatives across the 18 local government areas of the state. This, to us, underlines Mr. Governor’s steadfast dedication to those in need.

“Several ongoing major road construction projects and other initiatives throughout the state demonstrate the administration’s unwavering commitment to enhancing infrastructure and ensuring the welfare of the people. Presently, this administration is constructing the first flyover in Akure, the state capital. It’s a major stride.”

Lawal said since God rested after the creation of heaven and earth, the decision of Governor Akeredolu to seek rest and adjust his normal work schedule to allow him to fully recover is a testament to his human nature, reminding us that even leaders are not exempted from the trials of flesh and blood.

He added that recent days have witnessed remarkable progress in various projects overseen by the administration, affirming unequivocally that governance in the State is robust and resolute even with his absence.