March 24, 2024
Southgate Should Be Sack, Ex-Man City Star Cries Out

Former Manchester City midfielder, Joey Barton has called for the sack of England football manager, Gareth Southgate.

This comes after the Three Lions were defeated 1-0 in a friendly tie against Brazil on Saturday, March 23.

According to him, if England wants to win any trophy amid the upcoming Euro 2024 in Germany, then Southgate has to go.

“Southgate has to go if we want to win anything,” Barton wrote on X.

“If you want to win. Employ the very best. Gareth unfortunately, is not. He’s had his go, the team needs an elite leader.

“This group could win something with the right general.”

Southgate will now hope his team will bounce back from their defeat when they face Belgium in their next friendly game on Tuesday.

