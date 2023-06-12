Southern Taraba APC Writes Tinubu Over Ministerial, Other Appointments

Stakeholders from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba South, have called on President Bola Tinubu to consider the zone for ministerial and other top federal appointments.

An open letter signed by Jamilu Bawa, Chairman of Taraba APC Youth Forum on Monday, noted that the people of Southern Taraba deserve such consideration given their hard work and the key role they played for APC’s victory in the state.

The letter partly reads: ”It is on record that Southern Taraba APC produced the most elected office holders.

”Southern Taraba has become the APC zone, where a senator was produced and all the two House of Representatives members.

”The only APC senator in Taraba was produced from the southern zone and it is imperative to state here that, in the recently concluded presidential elections, the southern zone of Taraba performed optimally for the party with 81, 568 in the zone and 135, 165 votes garnered in the state for the presidential elections.”

Congratulating Tinubu over his victory at the polls, the group while praying to God to grant the President wisdom to stir the affairs of the country, expressed optimism that the Almighty would endow him with all the necessary tools and good health to lead Nigeria into greatness.

”Once again, we congratulate you on your inauguration and the birthing of the renewed hope administration.

”This letter could not have been written at a better time than now because, as congratulatory messages are pouring in, we are sure, you are already considering names with a view to forming a cabinet as soon the 10th assembly is inaugurated.

”As a committed progressive, cum determined democrat and one who possesses the spirit of rewarding hard work, this letter cannot wait for another time,” the letter read.

Furthermore, the group also drew the attention of the president to the ”actors” behind the performances of APC in the last Presidential and National Assembly elections.

”Before the elections, Mr President, the APC in Taraba had been enveloped in a simultaneous crisis which was well pronounced. The cause of such crisis has been in public knowledge which we wouldn’t want to highlight here.

”The domino effect of the crisis, was blatant and revealing Mr President, despite the fact that you never came to Taraba for the presidential rally as done in other states of the federation.

” Some APC members in Taraba never allowed that to dampen their enthusiasm in supporting your candidacy, regardless of the use of religion to weaponise the campaigns then, Southern Taraba, even as a Christian-dominated hub in the state, remained the only place where a pre-election campaign rally for Bola Tinubu/Kashim Shettima took place.

”On Jan. 19, 2023, Mr President, Chief David Sabo Kente, Gen. A.T Ibrahim Rtd, Prof Dalhatu Sangari, Chief Ezekiel Irimiya Afukunyo, and a host of others, stormed Wukari and held what became the only political rally as part of your campaign programme, tagged: Southern Taraba Zinal Rally For Tinubu/Shettima.’

”At this juncture sir, we like to state that in politics, reward is sacrosanct. We know that immediately after the 10th assembly commences, Mr president will set up his government. Frankly, all APC stakeholders in Taraba State are befitting to be appointed to ministerial positions and other parastatals.

”But, Mr president it is also paramount to note that since the formation of APC in 2015, the Taraba Northern Zone has enjoyed all the three ministerial slots from the APC government. While the Central Zone has also enjoyed several other leadership positions such as the chairmanship of the party and other federal appointments.

”Sen Aisha Jummai Alhasan of blessed memory, Engr Sale Mamman, and Engr Muazu Sambo Jaji were all from the Northern part of the state and were all made ministers.

They, however, expressed confidence in the president’s respect for democratic tenets and his firm belief in rewarding sacrifices.

”In accordance with your famous quote, it is “Emi Lo Kan” for southern Taraba. In fairness, the role played by southern Taraba stakeholders such as Sabo-Kente, Afukunyo, Ibrahim, Sangari, and a host of others.

”We are appealing to Mr President to beam your touch light to the zone in search of competent men of honour for ministerial appointment in Taraba State,” the Taraba South APC stakeholders, concluded in the letter..”