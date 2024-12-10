Share

On Tuesday, the Southern Caucus in the House of Representatives declared support for President Bola Tinubu’s tax reform bills.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, the leader of the caucus, Hon. Nicholas Mutu said they are, however, open to more dialogue and views from Nigerians.

The tax reform bills, which have unsettled the polity in the past few weeks, include the Nigeria Tax Bill 2024, Nigeria Tax Administration Bill 2024, Joint Revenue Board of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill 2024, and the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill 2024.

According to Hon. Babajimi Benson, the bills would improve Nigeria’s tax system.

He said “The constitution gives the responsibility of making laws to the National Assembly. The National Assembly, as you’re aware, has two arms—the Senate and the House of Representatives—and we abide by the rule of law.

“The Executive can present bills, and there are processes through which those bills can be treated. Bills go through first and second readings, and they are passed for public hearing.

“There will be interests one way or another. But our interest is to sit down with our brothers, and at the end of the day, Nigeria will be better for it.”

Another member of the caucus, Hon. Fredrick Agbedi, said they were ready to work to ensure that they provide better tax laws for Nigerians.

He noted that there was no such thing as a southern and northern divide, stating that the National Assembly’s responsibility is to make laws for the country.

“We align with the constituents we represent. We are ready to work to ensure that we provide better tax laws for Nigeria. That’s what we are saying.

“There’s nothing about a southern and northern divide. The National Assembly’s responsibility is to make laws for this country,” he said.

