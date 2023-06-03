Southern Nigeria Youths Back Tinubu Over Subsidy Removal

The Southern Nige- ria Youths Congress (SNYC) has declared total support for the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and called on the federal government to urgently put measures in place to cushion the effect of the removal.

This was as the congress urged the 2023 Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, to withdraw his electoral petition against Tinubu and allow for a genuine reconciliation of the concerns of every region. Also, the group called on the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Environment, NIMASA and NNPC to urgently commence the cleanup of Ogoni and other communities in the Niger Delta region that have been devastated by oil spillages.

The President-General of the group, Comrade Emordi Ugochukwu Ca- leb, said youth economic empowerment should be up scaled in the region to curtail restiveness. He said, “We declare our endorsement for the total removal of subsidy but call on the federal government to as a matter of urgency put machineries in place to ensure immediate kick off of modular refineries operations in the country to tackle the outrageous fuel price.

“The federal government should also improve the use of electricity and con- sider vehicles running on compressed gasses to create an alternative to PMS. “We call on every Southern leader and aggrieved party candidates who have gone to court to reconsider their actions in the overall interest of the region and withdraw all litigations against the President.

We are specifically calling on Peter Obi to take his defeat in good fate and withdraw his case in the interest of the country and the region.” The group condemned all recent police brutalities in the Southern region and threatened that it will no longer be tolerated.

“It is on this note that the Southern Nigeria Youth Congress is setting up a special task- force to partner with human right bodies and other relevant stakeholders on police brutality and human rights related issues. “We must therefore warn that every officer who is involved in the act of brutalising civilians within the region should stop forthwith.

We wish to call on the Inspector General of Police to intensify efforts to curb this disturbing menace within the police ranks and files as any further brutality of our civilian brothers and sisters will be met with equal force of redness.” He called on the Southern youths to equally be law abiding and be of best behaviour.