The leaders of Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum have reacted to the death of a former Governor of Kwara State, Chief Cornelius Adebayo whom they described as a dependable advocate for good governance.

In a joint statement to the media on Friday, the lamented that the country has once again lost an illustrious son who gave his best for the development of the country in the various capacity he had been called upon to serve.

Adebayo who died during the week was at various times, a member of the Upper Legislative chambers, Kwara State governor as well as the minister for Communications in the Olusegun Obasanjo led government in the Fourth Republic.

Those who signed the statement made available to New Telegraph include, Oba Oladipo Olaitan for Afenifere, Dr. Bitrus Pogu for the Middle Belt Forum; Senator John Azuta-Mbata for Ohaneze N’digbo as well as Ambassador Godswill Igali for Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF).

“Southern/Middle Belt Forum announces with deep sense of loss and appreciation of a life spent in the service of humanity, the transition to glory at the age of 84 years, yet another of our revered Leaders and one-time Governor of old Kwara State, His Excellency, Chief Cornelius Adebayo.

“A Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Cornelius Adebayo served the good people of the old Kwara State as Governor and Nigeria as Minister of Communications with the highest level of patriotism during Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration.

“C.O, as our departed Leader was fondly called, was a dependable ally of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, a Leader of Afenifere, the Middle Belt and the umbrella Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum including the Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF),” the statement reads.