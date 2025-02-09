Southern Mexico Bus Accident Claims 41 Lives

Share

No fewer than 41 individuals reportedly lost their lives in a tragic accident involving a bus in southern Mexico, on Saturday, February 8.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the bus was completely burnt after it was engulfed by flames following the collision with a truck.

According to the report, the bus, which was carrying 48 people, collided with a truck, resulting in the deaths of 38 passengers and two of the drivers.

It was also gathered that the driver of the truck also died at the scene of the incident, according to the local authorities who confirmed the incident.

READ ALSO:

The government of Tabasco state said in a statement that recovery work was still ongoing.

“So far, only 18 skulls have been confirmed, but much more is missing,” sources for the security of Tabasco said on condition of anonymity.

Bus operator, Tours Acosta, said it was “profoundly sorry about what happened,” in a post on Facebook.

The firm added that it was working with authorities to find out what happened and whether the bus had been travelling within the speed limit.

Share

Please follow and like us: