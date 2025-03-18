Southern Leaders Condemns Campaign Of Calumny Against Akpabio

Share

The Southern Nigeria Leaders of Thought has condemned the ceaseless campaign of calumny against the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, the President of the group, Princewill Chibuike, and General Secretary, Oluwatobi Johnson, said the

unwarranted and malicious onslaught against the Senate President is distasteful.

They said the attacks were a deliberate attempt to undermine the integrity of the Senate and the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The group said: “We find it pitiable that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who is not only married to a son of the South but has also been a major beneficiary of Southern-led development initiatives, has chosen to malign and discredit the political leadership of the South-South region, particularly Senate President Godswill Akpabio and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“It is on record, with numerous pieces of evidence including pictorial documentation, that projects of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) have been executed in Okene, Kogi State, with the influence of her husband, Alema Emmanuel Uduaghan.

“These projects, originally meant for the Niger Delta region, have been siphoned away to non-Niger Delta areas under circumstances that demand urgent investigation.

“As stakeholders in the Niger Delta, we can no longer fold our arms and watch as resources meant for our region are diverted under our very noses.

“We, therefore, call on the various anti-corruption agencies, including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), to immediately commence a thorough probe into the NDDC’s operations.

“The commission must explain how projects meant for the oil-producing Niger Delta states found their way to the North, in blatant violation of the purpose for which the NDDC was established.

“Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s incessant street drama and media theatrics have not only ridiculed the distinguished chambers of the Nigerian Senate but have also brought the Federal Government of Nigeria into disrepute.

“Her conduct is unbecoming of a Senator of the Federal Republic, and it is regrettable that instead of focusing on legislative responsibilities, she has reduced serious national discourse to the level of soft-sell gossip.”

According to the group, Akpoti-Uduaghan’s actions have fueled a divisive North-South narrative at a time when the nation is in dire need of unity and cohesion.

“It is important to state that Senator Natasha is neither the first nor the only female Senator in the National Assembly. Her continued antics, therefore, do not represent a struggle for gender inclusion but rather a personal agenda aimed at destabilizing the Senate.

“In light of these developments, we, the Southern Nigeria Leaders of Thought, unequivocally declare our full support for the Senate President, Distinguished Senator Godswill Akpabio.

“He has demonstrated exemplary leadership not only in the Senate but also in the Niger Delta region, bringing a renewed sense of direction and accountability that has been absent for a long time.

“The Niger Delta region stands firmly with you, Mr. Senate President. We recognize and appreciate your efforts in fostering development and stability, and we assure you of our unwavering support.

“Equally, we wish to express our profound support for the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. As stakeholders in the Nigerian project, we acknowledge the strides being made by his government in repositioning Nigeria on the global stage.

“On behalf of the Niger Delta region, we tender our apologies for the actions of our in-law, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who, rather than being a bridge of unity, has chosen a path of confrontation and discord.

“We reaffirm our commitment to President Bola Tinubu’s administration and pledge our continued support for his policies and initiatives. We are confident in his leadership and will stand by him for another four years to ensure the consolidation of his developmental agenda for Nigeria.

“Nigeria is at a critical juncture, and as leaders of thought, we must rise above distractions and focus on the collective good of our people. We urge the Nigerian Senate to remain steadfast and not be swayed by the theatrics of those who seek to derail its mission.

“We also call on well-meaning Nigerians to reject the baseless smear campaign against the Senate President and to support responsible and constructive governance,” it said.

