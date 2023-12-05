Southern Kaduna senator awards scholarship to persons with disabilities

The senator representing Kaduna South Senatorial District, Sunday Marshall Katung, has awarded scholarships to persons living with disabilities in his constituency. Katung made the announcement on the occasion of the 2023 International Day for persons with disabilities in Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government Area of the state yesterday.

Speaking in Kafanchan, venue of the 2023 celebration of the international day for persons with disabilities, the senator said the beneficiaries are one person each from the eight local government areas that made up the senatorial district. Katung had recently given out scholarships to over 200 students of higher institutions from the eight local government areas of the Senatorial District.

Represented by a former Kaduna State Commissioner of Commerce, Mr Edward Marsha, Katung reaffirmed his determination to ensure inclusiveness and integration of persons with disabilities in the senatorial district.