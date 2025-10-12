Southern Kaduna Professors Urges Katung To Join APC 

A group of scholars under the aegis of Southern Kaduna Professors has called on Senator Katung, representing Kaduna South Senatorial District, to join the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) for the interest of the people from his constituency.

Speaking in a statement issued on Sunday, the leader of the forum, Professor John Laah, said Senator Katung must “Align with the centre for access to more dividends of democracy for the people.”

According to him, the forum, which has been consulting, has unanimously agreed that it is time for Senator Katung to move and join President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to attract better facilities, better roads, and better investment in southern Kaduna.

“For us to achieve the best for southern Kaduna, it is good for the senator to align very well with the party that can help deliver the dividends of democracy.

“And we felt that teaming up with the APC, given the generosity of President Tinubu towards Southern Kaduna, doing what has never happened before, i.e. the establishment of the Federal University and the Federal Medical Center, and more things that are being planned for southern Kaduna, the right thing is for the senator and other members to align with the President to ensure that we achieve so much,” he noted.

The forum stated that, “the people at the grassroots have always said that the senator has done well, but remaining in PDP will be a challenge because of a lack of proper structure and no real leadership that can converse and move forward.”

“And we do not want the senator to get to this level of achievement and then remain there hanging on a tree, so we just felt sincerely speaking that it is time for the senator to move to the APC,” the forum added.

He stated that the forum is going to mobilise support for Senator Katung’s second term bid to repay his incredible service to the people.