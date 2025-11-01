Southern Kaduna Now Stands With APC – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has said that the Southern part of Kaduna State now stands with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), owing to the exemplary leadership demonstrated by President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking in Kafanchan at a rally to receive some Southern Kaduna politicians formerly of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) into the APC on Saturday, Speaker Abbas noted that President Tinubu has prioritised the development of Southern Kaduna by bringing some laudable projects to the area.

Those who defected from the PDP to the APC included the senator representing Kaduna South, Senator Sunday Marshall Katung, and the member representing Jamaa/Sanga Federal Constituency, Hon. Daniel Amos, along with thousands of their supporters.

Speaker Abba said, “For all its history since 1999, Southern Kaduna has been considered the stronghold of the PDP. For decades, they claimed ownership of your loyalty, your dreams, and your destiny. But today, that claim has ended. The people have reclaimed their power. The tide has turned. The old walls have fallen. And the people of Southern Kaduna now stand with the All Progressives Congress.”

Describing the defection of the two prominent politicians to the APC as a progressive move, the Speaker said Senator Katung and Hon. Amos “have chosen the path of progress. They have chosen to stand with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC. This is not an ordinary defection. It is a political earthquake. It is a new dawn in the politics of Kaduna South and, indeed, in Nigeria.”

“My brothers and sisters, this defection is a message. It is a message that the era of division is over. It is a message that the people of Southern Kaduna are ready to move forward with Nigeria’s progress. It is a message that the APC is now the home of unity, inclusion, and development.

“President Tinubu has shown an unmatched commitment to the development of Southern Kaduna. He has listened to your long-standing cries for inclusion and responded with action.

“The Federal University of Applied Sciences in Kachia, established by this administration, is a bold symbol of renewal and progress. It will soon open its doors to students and begin shaping the next generation of scientists, innovators, and thinkers.

“The establishment of the Federal Medical Centre in Kafanchan reflects the government’s deep commitment to the health and well-being of every citizen. It will bring quality healthcare closer to the people and strengthen medical services across Southern Kaduna.

“The creation of the Military Command Centre in Samaru Kataf marks a decisive step towards lasting peace and security. It demonstrates the government’s resolve to protect lives, defend communities, and restore confidence in the region’s safety.

“These are all living proofs of inclusion and justice. They show that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu leads not with promises, but with action. He is a leader who keeps his word and delivers development where it matters most.”

The speaker added that the appointment of sons of Southern Kaduna to strategic national roles was a demonstration of the President’s commitment to developing the area.

“Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah has been appointed as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia. Professor Qurix Williams Barnabas has been appointed as the first Vice-Chancellor of the university. These appointments honour Southern Kaduna. They recognise excellence and integrity.”

Speaker Abbas also described Governor Senator Uba Sani as “A strong pillar of support,” saying the governor’s “inclusive governance has opened doors for all. He has built bridges where divisions once stood. He has placed development above politics and unity above partisanship.”

The speaker said he has always regarded the people of Southern Kaduna as brothers and sisters, noting, “My love for this region is genuine and long-standing. The friendship I have shared with your leaders and communities is built on mutual respect and trust.

“Working with President Tinubu, we ensured the 2025 Budget reflects true inclusion. Southern Kaduna is now a priority for national development. These projects are not just for today. They are investments for the future. They will educate, empower, and connect our people for generations.

“We have secured major projects for your zone in the 2025 budget with the full support of President Tinubu. We made education a top priority. The 2025 Budget places Southern Kaduna at the centre of learning and opportunity.

“The Federal University of Applied Sciences in Kachia will raise a new generation of scientists and innovators who will drive the nation’s future. The College of Education in Gidan Waya, Kafanchan, will train teachers who will rebuild the foundations of our schools and shape the minds of our future leaders.

“The Federal School of Statistics in Manchok will produce data experts to guide government planning and evidence-based decision-making. The College of Nursing in Kafanchan will equip young people with the skills to save lives and strengthen healthcare delivery in our communities.

“Education must reach everyone in Southern Kaduna. That is why we are building Inclusive Education Centres in Jema’a, Kachia, Sanga and Kagarko. These centres will give children with special needs a place to learn, grow, and dream.

“We are also constructing CBT Centres in Jema’a, Sanga and Zango. They will prepare our young people for the digital economy and help them compete confidently in a fast-changing world.

“Southern Kaduna must not depend on others for progress. That is why we are establishing Skills Acquisition Centres in Sanga and Kachia. These centres will train young men and women in trades, create jobs, and help them become self-reliant. The completed Vocational Training Centre in Jagindi, Jema’a Local Government, is already changing lives. It stands as proof that with the right tools, our youth can succeed anywhere.

“We are renovating primary schools in Jema’a, Sanga, Kaura, Jaba and Kagarko because no child should learn under a broken roof. Every classroom must be a place of pride and hope.

“We are also constructing a complete secondary school in Kaura to give rural students the chance to continue their education close to home. These efforts will rebuild the education system from the ground up and prepare the next generation for leadership.

“Roads are the lifelines of development. We are constructing major roads in Kauru and Jaba to connect farms to markets, link communities, and open trade routes for businesses. These roads will boost economic activity, reduce isolation, and promote unity across Southern Kaduna.

“These projects are not mere promises; they are tangible investments in the people. They will lift families out of poverty, create jobs, strengthen local economies, and secure the future of this great region. Under the leadership of President Tinubu and with the partnership of the National Assembly, and the Government of Kaduna State, Southern Kaduna now stands not at the margins but at the heart of Nigeria’s progress.”

He called on the people to continue supporting the Tinubu administration and Governor Uba Sani’s government in Kaduna State.

Speaking, Governor Uba Sani said APC is waxing stronger in Kaduna State due to the people-oriented programmes of the APC-led administration at both the federal and state levels.

He said when he assumed office in May 2023, he made a solemn pledge to run an all-inclusive government, to treat everyone equally, noting that the gale of defections of members of the opposition to the APC in Kaduna State is an indication that the people have embraced his leadership.

He thanked Speaker Abbas for working with him to run an all-inclusive government, saying they have been recording significant successes in the last two and a half years.