Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Preach Unity, Tolerance

The Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association (SKCLA) has called on Nigerians to recommit themselves to the values of tolerance and unity.

SKCLA Chairman, Apostle Emmanuel Kure, made the call in his Sallah good – will message yesterday in Kafanchan, Kaduna.

He said: “This sacred period of devotion, sacrifice, and prayer is a time of deep spiritual renewal, and I commend your dedication to seeking God’s mercy and guidance.

“May the blessings of this holy season bring peace, wisdom, and prosperity to your lives and to our beloved nation. “As we celebrate this special moment, it is also a time for reflection on the path our nation is treading.

“Nigeria was built on the foundation of unity in diversity, where people of all faiths and backgrounds share a common destiny.

“It is in this spirit that we must continue to foster understanding, mutual respect, and a governance system that upholds justice and fairness for all,” he stated.

According to him, Nigeria’s progress depends on leaders who are committed to serving all citizens, regardless of faith or region.

“Leadership in a multi-religious, multi-ethnic nation like ours must be inclusive and sensitive to the aspirations of all Nigerians.”

