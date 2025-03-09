Southern Kaduna Christian leaders decry incessant attacks on clergymen

Share

The Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association (SKCLA), has bemoaned the troubling pattern of unrelenting attacks on clergymen in the zone. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the group’s outrage follows Wednesday’s abduction and killing of Rev. Fr. Sylvester Okechukwu of the Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan. Okechukwu’s killing is the latest in a series of attacks targeted at clergymen in recent times, in Southern Kaduna. SKCLA Chairman, Apostle Emmanuel Kure, said in a statement, that the group was saddened by Okechukwu’s killing, noting that the incessant attacks on Men of God were a cause for concern. “We are deeply saddened and outraged by the abduction and gruesome murder of Rev. Fr. Sylvester Okechukwu of the Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan. “We painfully recall the abduction and brutal killing of Rev. Fr. John Cheitnum in 2022, the assassination of Pastor Musa Mairiga of ECWA Church, and the numerous cases of kidnappings and killings of Christian leaders across our communities.

“These repeated assaults on men of God raise serious concerns: Is this a deliberate and systematic attack on Christians, particularly priests and pastors?,” Kure said. He called on the Federal and State security apparatus, to put an end to the wave of violence against clergymen. “It is unacceptable that those who dedicate their lives to preaching peace and serving humanity continue to be hunted down without consequences for the perpetrators. “The government and security forces must take immediate and decisive action to prevent further bloodshed and restore confidence in the safety of our communities. “We hope that a drastic measure is taken to check this before it begins to carry a religious undertone that might undermine the hard-earned peace in the state,” Kure said. He implored Christians and residents of Southern Kaduna to be security conscious and report suspicious movements to law enforcement agencies without delay.

