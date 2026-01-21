The Southern Kaduna All Progressives Congress (APC) Unity Forum has passed a vote of confidence in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, declaring support for their re-election bids.

The group, in a statement issued on Tuesday, said its endorsement was in recognition of what it described as the administration’s commitment to development and inclusion in Southern Kaduna.

Members of the forum, both longstanding and new APC members, reaffirmed their loyalty to President Tinubu and Governor Sani, describing the party as united, focused, and steadily expanding its influence across the zone.

The Chairman of the forum, Edward John Auta, said the APC remained cohesive under the banner of “One people, one party, one agenda.”

“We have come together to reaffirm our collective faith in the renewed direction of the APC under the focused and inclusive leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani,” Auta said.

READ ALSO:

He noted that the party had experienced significant changes, overcoming earlier perceptions of marginalisation and attracting increased federal and state presence in Southern Kaduna.

“Major roads and social infrastructure are now receiving renewed attention, while federal presence in our zone has expanded significantly,” he said.

Auta pointed to the establishment of the Federal University of Applied Sciences in Kachia and the Federal Medical Centre in Kafanchan as evidence of renewed federal commitment to the area.

“These are landmark institutions that reflect long-awaited federal attention to Southern Kaduna,” he added.

The forum also commended what it described as inclusive governance, noting that indigenes of Southern Kaduna now hold key appointments at both state and federal levels.

“Our people have been appointed into influential positions, including the Minister of Defence, the Head of Service of Kaduna State and the Chairman of the Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service. This clearly shows that Southern Kaduna is no longer excluded,” Auta said.

According to him, these developments have made the APC more attractive, resulting in the defection of notable politicians and political structures from opposition parties.

“Distinguished leaders, including Senator Sunday Marshall Katung, members of the Kaduna State House of Assembly and other political heavyweights, have joined the APC with their supporters and structures,” he said.

Auta said the wave of defections had reshaped the political dynamics of Southern Kaduna.

“The APC has emerged as the party of choice in the zone, effectively ending the decades-long dominance of the Peoples Democratic Party,” he stated.

Dismissing reports of an impending internal crisis within the APC, Auta described the claims as unfounded.

“These rumours are unfounded and amount to deliberate mischief or a misunderstanding of Governor Uba Sani’s unifying leadership philosophy,” he said.

He added that party members understood that personal ambition must be subordinated to collective interest and party cohesion.

Auta also defended Senator Katung’s loyalty to the APC, saying the lawmaker maintains a cordial relationship with both President Tinubu and Governor Sani.

“It is well known that Senator Katung holds the President and the Governor in the highest esteem and has consistently called for unity and collective effort within the party,” he said.

The forum cautioned against actions capable of heating up the political space, urging members to resolve internal issues through established party mechanisms.

It called on party stakeholders to mobilise support for the re-election of President Tinubu, Governor Sani and other APC candidates in the 2027 general elections.

“United in purpose and guided by a shared vision, we are confident that the APC will emerge victorious at all levels,” Auta added.