Southern Govs, Traditional Rulers Announce Stronger Security Measures

Southern governors and traditional rulers have agreed on a draft of new security and governance measures aimed at strengthening regional stability and deepening cooperation with the Federal Government.

The decisions were reached yesterday at a joint meeting of the Southern Governors’ Forum (SGF) and the Southern Nigeria Traditional Rulers Council (SNTRC), held at the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun’s residence in IperuRemo.

The 17 governors from the South-West, South-East and South-South attended, alongside first-class monarchs and heads of key security agencies. In a communiqué issued after the meeting, the Forum reaffirmed its “unwavering commitment to the unity of Nigeria,” pledging continued support for national stability, inclusive governance and equitable development.

The meeting produced several resolutions, including the creation of a dedicated security fund for each geopolitical zone to support operations, logistics and capacity development. Monthly zonal meetings of State Security Advisers will be institutionalised. Southern states also agreed to jointly invest in modern surveillance technology and communication systems to enable real-time intelligence sharing and coordinated cross-state responses.

The Forum restated its position that state police is a “constitutional imperative,” noting the effectiveness of community-based security structures.

States were further encouraged to work with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) toward a harmonised resident identification system, and to strengthen hunter groups, forest surveillance units and other community structures with training and logistics support.

The Forum advised states to collaborate with traditional rulers to regulate land allocation and curb illegal mining, which it warned carries ecological and security implications.

It also resolved that state governments will provide financial and operational support to traditional councils to enhance their role in governance and conflict management.

A major highlight of the session was the renewed emphasis on the role of traditional rulers in security management. The Forum agreed that traditional institutions should be central to intelligence gathering and early-warning systems.

It urged all Southern states to formally include traditional rulers in their State Security Councils. Security chiefs from the Army, Police, DSS and NSCDC briefed the meeting on current security conditions, identifying equipment constraints, manpower shortages and the need for stronger intelligence coordination. The Forum affirmed its willingness to deepen collaboration with the agencies.