Southern Governors’ Forum Condoles With Bago

Ogun State Governor and Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, Dapo Abiodun, has described the tanker fire explosion that claimed over 80 lives and injured 25 others along Dikko-Maje road in Suleja, Niger State, as a devastating tragedy.

In a statement issued in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, yesterday, Abiodun, who said the governments and the people of the southern states were deeply troubled by the tragedy, commiserated with Governor Mohammed Bago and his cabinet, as well as the people of Niger State, urging them not to allow their spirits to be dampened by the extremely tragic event.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the victims of the fire while expressing hope that the injured will have speedy recovery and be back on their feet in the shortest possible time.

He said: “To say that we in the Southern Governors’ Forum are terribly shocked by this devastating tragedy in which as many as 77 people lost their lives and no less than 25 others were grievously injured would be an understatement.

“This is a soul-crushing event that has befallen Niger State, and we pray that Almighty Allah will comfort the families that lost their loved ones in the incident.”

