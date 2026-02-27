Southern Delta Varsity Equipped To Produce Best Graduates – VC

The Vice-Chancellor of Southern Delta University, Ozoro, Prof. Jacob Snapp Oboreh, has announced that the institution may have started with limited resources, but well positioned and within its short time of existence striving to compete with established institutions and is well equipped with infrastructure and manpower to produce graduates who are academically sound, skilled and self-reliant.

Speaking at a press briefing held yesterday, at the institution auditorium as part of the activities to mark the University maiden convocation ceremony, Prof Oboreh noted that, “Today, Southern Delta University is making remarkable progress academically.”

He reflected on the univer- sity’s six years of growth in academics, expressing delight in the significant achievements being recorded in academics, research, and development, noting that, across various faculties, innovative research is ongoing, while reaffirming management’s commitment to innovation, student welfare and institutional sustainability.