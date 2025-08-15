Southern Atlantic Varsity Offers Top-Notch, Affordable Education – Founder

The academic landscape of Akwa Ibom State is set to experience a major boost, as the newly established Southern Atlantic University prepares for its official commissioning and dedication.

The ceremony is scheduled for Friday, August 29 and Saturday, August 30, 2025, at the institution’s permanent campus located along Kilometre 50, Airport Road, Uyo and promises to attract dignitaries from across Nigeria’s educational, political, and religious circles.

Founded by an entrepreneur, Pastor Bassey James, Southern Atlantic University, according to him, is the premier private university in Ibibio Land, and it is poised to become a hub for academic excellence, offering a wide range of undergraduate programmes designed to meet global standards and market demands.

According to the institution’s management, the approved courses include: B.Sc. Accounting,

B.Sc. Business Administration,

B.Sc. Hospitality & Tourism Management, B.Sc. Criminology and Security Studies.

Others are: B.Sc. Political Science, B.Sc. Petroleum Science, B.Sc. International Relations/Diplomacy, B.Sc. Economics, B.Sc. Information/Communication Technology, B.Sc. Microbiology, B.Sc. Physics with Electronics, B.Sc. Computer Science, B.Sc. Software Engineering and B.Sc. Cyber Securit

The founder of the institution, Pastor James, added, “The university was birthed with a vision to provide quality education rooted in discipline, innovation, and moral values, while equipping students with practical skills to compete on a global scale

The founder also highlighted that the university will be affordable to all Nigerians, irrespective of the top-notch academics and conducive learning environment.

He also cited the easy accessibility of the university to all and the well-secured environment as an outstanding advantage over other institutions, stressing that the institution will take care of both academic and moral upbringing of the students.

Members of the public, prospective students, and education stakeholders are invited to attend the two-day events.

With the commissioning of Southern Atlantic University, Uyo is expected to witness increased educational opportunities, economic growth, and a vibrant student community in the years ahead.