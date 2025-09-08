Southern Atlantic Varsity Names Library After Ex-Gov Emmanuel

…Emmanuel hails founder’s courage, resilience in education investment.

Immediate past Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, was on Sunday, honoured with the naming of the Library at the Southern Atlantic University, Uyo.

The founder of the institution, Pastor Bassey James, announced this after conducting the former governor around the facilities in the new university located along Airport Road, Uyo.

Mr. Emmanuel, who was visibly impressed with the enormous facilities in the new institution, lauded Pastor James for his foresight in establishing the University.

He described the initiative as a bold and courageous investment in education and human capital development.

Earlier, the founder and chancellor of the university, Pastor Bassey James, had explained that the university chose to honour the former governor because of his tremendous contributions to the development of the state and services to humanity.

He highlighted that other prominent Nigerians, such as Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Governor Umo Eno and a few select prominent Nigerians who have done so much for humanity, will also be honoured with structures in the institution named after them.

He emphasised that the institution with about six international linkages will soon resume the full academic session as registration is currently ongoing.

The founder expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu and the Minister for Education for granting the university a license and for the enabling environment provided to take off academics.

The highlight of the visit was the naming of the university’s library in honour of the former governor.

“The facility will henceforth be known as the Udom Emmanuel International Library”, Pastor James announced.

The former Governor was accompanied on the visit by his former Chief of Protocol, Mr. Edmund Uffang, former Commissioner for Information, Barr. Ini Ememobong and a few others.