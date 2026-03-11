…Commends Tinubu

The founder of Southern Atlantic University, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Bassey James, has expressed deep-seated gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for the approval of the Institution, the first in Ibibio land.

Pastor Bassey James, who made the remarks while addressing Journalists yesterday, also announced that the budding institution will hold its first Matriculation on the 11th of April 2026 at the premises of the Institution.

According to him, “The governing council, management and staff of the Southern Atlantic University remain thankful to our president for granting operational licence to our university.

Ibibio people and the entire Akwa ibom state appreciate his kind gesture, and our maiden Matriculation slated for 11th of April will be a great opportunity to honour Mr President and other prominent Nigerians.

The founder highlighted that a select group of Nigerians who have contributed immensely to the upliftment of humanity will be honoured during the Matriculation day, stressing that the Institution will officially name some of its major buildings after them to encourage others to work for the betterment of humanity.

The founder added that the Institution

will be focused on keeping and maintaining high educational standards, academic excellence and an entrepreneurship program for their students.

He averred, “We brought in some of the best minds in academia to help direct our university, we are building a sustainable brand that will compete with other Nigerian and international brands, everything is possible in life, the most important thing is to have a vision, and understanding of where you are going”.

He maintained that the University team is solid and committed, stressing that they are expanding into agricultural programs, development of business and services.

” We also wish to thank Mr President for appointing our Pro Chancellor and Chairman, His Excellency Distinguished Senator Ita Enang, as Nigeria’s Ambassador to South Africa”, he intoned.

Our desire to fortify our institution for greater productivity saw the recent appointment of Dr Uyime Idem, Prof Akpan Ekpo, Prof Etete Peters, Prof Innocent Victor Mado, Barr Samuel Adejo, the immediate past director of a private university from national universities commission, among others, into our institution. We are interested in building a legacy for our future generations.

Bassey, a criminologist and security communication expert, maintained that Nigeria is a great country and the biggest economy in Africa, saying that everybody should contribute to the development of the country.

He specifically thanked the Governor of Akwa ibom state pastor Umo Eno, for visionary leadership.

Pastor James reiterated that “Southern Atlantic University is here to stay. The institution’s commitment to providing world-class education is unparalleled, and our commitment to global best standards is unwavering”.

The university, which has received full approval from the Federal Government, currently offers 15 exciting academic programmes to include; B.sc degree in Cyber Security, B.Sc Accounting, B.Sc Business Administration, B.Sc Computer Science, B.Sc Software Engineering, and BSc Hospitality and Tourism Management.

Others are: B.Sc Political Science, B.Sc International Relations/Diplomacy, B.Sc Microbiology, B.Sc Public Administration, etc.

Equipped with 24 hrs security, smart lecture theatres, E- Library and other facilities, the university which can easily be accessed by Air and roads transportation, is located on Km 50, Airport Road, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State

The founder also appealed to parents and guardians to take advantage of the institution’s discounted tuition, one of the most affordable among private universities in Nigeria; as admissions remain open through the JAMB portal and accredited CBT centres, stressing that admission is still ongoing in the University.