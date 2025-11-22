Southeast Badminton Championship Anakwe Eyes 4th Straight Title

Three-time Southeast Zonal Badminton Champion, Jovita Anakwe, says continuous investment in badminton development across the region is crucial to sustaining the growing competitiveness of the sport.

Speaking on Friday at the Bet9ja Southeast Zonal Badminton Championship at the Indoor Sports Multipurpose Gymnasium Hall of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, the Enugu-born star described each edition of the tournament as “highly competitive and exciting,” crediting the quality of players drawn from across the zone.

Anakwe, who has won all three editions of the championship since its inception in 2022, expressed confidence in retaining his title but admitted the task gets tougher every year. “It has never been easy, but I remain optimistic. The competition keeps getting stronger because we have very talented players in the Southeast,” said the national No. 3 and world No. 400 mixed doubles player.

He appealed to authorities and relevant stakeholders to support badminton more actively, insisting that the Southeast has the potential “to take the world by storm” if given the right backing. His wife, Favour Anakwe, who was present at the venue, spoke glowingly about her husband’s passion for the sport.

She stressed the need for more tournaments within the zone to keep athletes in top form ahead of national and international engagements. The Bet9ja Foundation–sponsored championship features players, coaches and officials from the five Southeastern states — Abia, Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi and Imo — competing for honours.

Anakwe impressively began his title defence, defeating Bright Ozoani of Enugu 21–15, 21–17, before beating Emeka Uzukwu of Abia 21–18 to advance to the next round.