South West Games’ll Stimulate Economic Opportunities For Youth – Adeleke

Share

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has thrown his full weight behind the South West Games 2025, describing the tournament as a revolutionary initiative that will unlock unprecedented opportunities for youth empowerment and socioeconomic development in the region.

Governor Adeleke gave this glowing endorsement while receiving the President of the South West Games 2025, Dr Lanre Alfred, and members of the Organising Committee, Mr Victor Alaba Ganzallo, Mr Kayode Oluwaseyi Alfred and Mr Dehinde Fajana at the State House in Osun, where he was presented with a customized tournament jersey alongside his ebullient Deputy, Prince Kola Adewusi.

The governor, visibly excited about the upcoming sporting extravaganza, pledged his unwavering support and promised to grace the event in person when it kicks off later this month, precisely March 25, 2025.

“The South West Games 2025 is a groundbreaking initiative that will redefine the future of sports and youth development in our region.

Sports have the extraordinary ability to uplift young people, offering them a pathway to greatness, discipline, and self-actualization.

I am immensely proud to endorse this noble cause and will be there live to witness history in the making,” Governor Adeleke declared.

Adeleke, renowned for his passionate commitment to youth development and grassroots engagement, commended the vision behind the South West Games, emphasizing that the tournament aligns with his administration’s broader agenda of fostering economic growth and creating opportunities for young talents in Osun State and beyond.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

