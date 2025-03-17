South West Games To Honour Adenuga As African Pillar Of Sports

Share

Chairman of Globacom, Dr Michael Adenuga Jr., is set to receive one of the highest honours in African sports as he will be celebrated as the Pillar of Sports in Africa at the opening ceremony of the South West Games 2025.

Slated to be held on March 26 at Onikan Stadium, this prestigious recognition underscores his influence on sports development in Nigeria and across the continent, particularly in football, where his visionary sponsorship and commitment have left an indelible mark.

Before Dr Adenuga and Globacom’s intervention, Nigeria’s Premier Football League was struggling for survival. Sponsorship was scarce, infrastructure was crumbling, and the vibrancy of professional football in the country was dwindling.

Then came the Globacom revolution. Under Adenuga’s leadership, Globacom injected life into the league, providing not just financial support but also innovative solutions that rebranded the game.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

