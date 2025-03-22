South West Games springboard for emerging talents, regional cohesion

Share

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has thrown his full support behind the South West Games 2025, underscoring its potential to redefine sports development in the region while fostering unity, economic empowerment, and youth engagement. His endorsement amplifies the growing momentum around the highly anticipated tournament, which has already garnered backing from key political figures, sports legends, and corporate sponsors.

Sanwo-Olu, a staunch advocate of grassroots sports development, emphasized the anticipated positive impact of the South West Games 2025 on young athletes and communities alike.

Describing the event as a “springboard for emerging talents and a rallying point for regional cohesion,” he highlighted its far-reaching implications beyond just athletic competition.

“For decades, the South West has been a hub of sporting excellence, and this event will provide a structured avenue to nurture the next generation of champions,” Sanwo-Olu remarked. “Beyond the thrill of competition, it fosters discipline, teamwork, and a shared identity among our people. The tournament is commendable for laying the groundwork for a future where young Nigerians can excel on global stages.”

Scheduled to take place from March 26 to 28, 2025, the South West Games 2025 will feature over 1,200 athletes and 120 officials across multiple sporting disciplines, making it one of the largest regional tournaments in recent history.

