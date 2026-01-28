South-South Governors Celebrate Fubara At 51

The South-South Governors Forum (SSGF) has extended hearty felicitations to their brother, the Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency Sir Siminalayi Fubara, on his 51st birthday.

The Chairman of the regional governors’ body and Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, on Wednesday, described Governor Fubara as a humble servant of humanity and of the people of Rivers State.

The statement highlighted Fubara’s exemplary leadership qualities, which have endeared him to the people of Rivers State, as well as his tireless efforts and commitment to the peace and progress of the state.

“On behalf of the South-South Governors Forum, I extend our warmest birthday wishes to His Excellency, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, on his 51st birthday.

“The Forum celebrates the new year in your life and the new life in your years, and we wish you even greater leadership successes in the years ahead.

“We note with pride that your exceptional leadership and peaceful demeanor continue to steady the governance ship and enhance the peace and infrastructure development of Rivers State.

“May your vision, wisdom, and dedication to public service bring further progress and prosperity to your state and our region.”