South Korea’s Impeached President To Skip First Trial Hearing

Share

South Korea’s suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol will not attend the first hearing of his impeachment trial next week because of safety concerns, his lawyer said yesterday.

Yoon has been holed up in the presidential residence and protected by an elite guard force since being suspended and impeached last month, following a short-lived declaration of martial law that plunged the country into political chaos.

He has refused to meet prosecutors and investigators and his presidential guard unit thwarted an attempt to arrest him following a tense, hours-long standoff earlier this month, reports the AFP.

The Constitutional Court has scheduled five trial dates spanning January 14 to February 4, which will proceed in his absence if he does not attend. “Concerns about safety and potential incidents have arisen.

Therefore, the President will not be able to attend the trial on January 14,” lawyer Yoon Kab-keun said in a statement sent to AFP. “The President is willing to appear at any time once safety issues are resolved.” The court will decide whether to uphold his impeachment or restore him to office.

Share

Please follow and like us: