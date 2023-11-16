South Korean Deawoo Group Storms Abuja For Massive Investment

…as Wike pledges support

A South Korean Industrial giant and automobile manufacturer, Deawoo on Thursday stormed Abuja to propose an investment partnership with the Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA).

Deawoo Engineering and Construction Chairman, Jung Won-ju disclosed this on Thursday when he led his team on a courtesy visit to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Jong Won-ju said his group has identified and visited possible investment sites like the Centenary City, Jabi Lake Mall and the Transcorp Hotel. He lamented that Abuja had only Transcorp Hotel as a standard 5-star hotel.

He said there was a strong desire for them to invest in Nigeria, however, won- ju was not specific on the investment interest for Abuja, he however said already there are into oil and gas in Nigeria, just like they have entered the United States of America, Canada and Vietnam where employments are being generated from their investments.

Earlier in his remarks, FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike said he had worked with the group while he was Rivers State governor, and can provide a conducive environment for them in Abuja.

Wike assured them that President Tinubu was interested in improving the economy and taking out all bottlenecks that hinder business.

Wike said, “In FCT, we are ready to partner in the areas of automobiles and skills acquisition, we are ready to give you land. The present administration wants to open up investments and the economy.”

Wike told his guest that he believes in concretising agreements, not just talk shows because at the end of the day, whatever is achieved from the visit of the top officer of Deawoo should be known.

Wike said: “We are ready to partner, if it’s a 5-star hotel you want to invest in, we will write to your Ambassador so we can concretise it. I will direct the Director of Lands to make land available, we have enough land for you to make your choice.”