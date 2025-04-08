S’Korea To Hold Presidential Election June

Share

Following the removal of the impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol from office over a disastrous declaration of martial law, South Korea is set to hold a presidential election on June 3.

The Acting President, Han Duck-Soo who spoke on Tuesday, said the government set June 3 as polling day, adding that it would be declared a temporary public holiday to facilitate voting.

According to him, the date took into account the need to ensure smooth election operations and allow sufficient time for political parties to prepare.

He called on ministries and the National Election Commission to make thorough preparations to ensure an election that is fairer and more transparent than ever and one that can earn the trust of the people.

The winner of the election will be inaugurated the following day, unlike a regular poll, where a president-elect has a two-month transition period.

New Telegraph recalls that the democratic country has been effectively leaderless since December when ex-president Yoon attempted to subvert civilian rule but was quickly impeached by lawmakers and suspended from office.

The country’s Constitutional Court last week upheld his impeachment, stripping him of the top job and triggering fresh elections, which must be held within 60 days.

For the time being, Prime Minister Han is running the government as acting president, a job he resumed recently after the Constitutional Court threw out his own impeachment.

The official campaign period will run from May 12 until June 2.

