South East, South South Govs Move Against Coalition

The recent unveiling of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the preferred platform in which opposition political gladiators hope to challenge the re-election bid of President Bola Tinubu in 2027 seems to be generating negative reactions from some regions of the country.

This is so because some governors and other political office holders in the South East and South South zones have resolved not to be part of the proposed arrangement by the opposition, just as they are perfecting plans to scuttle the coalition.

Saturday Telegraph reliably gathered that efforts would be made to ensure that Tinubu does not only win in the affected zones but defeat the opposition in a very convincing manner.

Several highly placed sources in the two affected zones who spoke with our correspondents during the week maintained that the barrier being put together to starve off the onslaught of the coalition in the zones cuts across all the various political parties and tendencies within the two regions.

The position of the South South and South East gladiators is coming just as the Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu in a chat with select journalists said that the arrangement will fail.

One of the sources who is a prominent member of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the South East said: “I had the opportunity to meet a cross section of politicians, especially elected state governors and legislators from different political parties who told me in plain language that they won’t be part of the ADC and will indeed do all things possible to make President Tinubu win the zones.

“For instance, I was told plainly by Governor Alex Otti that he won’t be part of the coalition and will remain in the Labour Party (LP) and work for the victory of the President in 2027.

“The same thing goes for Enugu and Anambra states where the governors, despite the fact that they belong to opposing parties have decided to shun the ADC and work for Tinubu in 2027.”

Anti-Tinubu coalition will fail, says Sanwo-Olu

Meanwhile, Sanwo-Olu stated that the moves by the opposition gladiators have invariably caused some form of distractions to the government.

The governor stated that the promoters of the initiative have got a firm reply from all Nigerians indicating that it (the coalition) will fail.

While maintaining that Nigerians will support President Tinubu’s re-election bid owing to the fact that the gains of his (the president’s) bold reforms are being fully realised, Sanwo-Olu said he believes the coalition is nothing but a mere distraction, which the president should ignore.

“The target is to distract the Commander-in-Chief and derail the social and economic gains that we can see and feel but President Tinubu knows the game and will never fall for their bait,” the governor said.

Sanwo-Olu said President Tinubu’s track record of achievements, and reform agenda are strong enough to stand above any narrative being crafted to derail his administration or his prospects for re-election.

He cited the stability in the foreign exchange market, students loan scheme, massive infrastructural projects, more revenue for states after the removal of fuel subsidy, tax reforms, increased oil production and the national minimum wage, among others.

“President Tinubu is not only a builder of men but a visionary leader whose impact is evident across the nation,” Sanwo-Olu added.

Asked if the President and members of the APC were bothered about ADC and its promoters, Sanwo-Olu said: “No one should be concerned or distracted by what ADC or any other group is attempting to orchestrate.

“The truth is clear, the people can see the difference, and history is on his side.”

Presidential aides have described the coalition as “a gathering of desperados” and “internally displaced politicians”, who should be ignored.

“They have nothing but bitterness to offer; they are bound together by their illogical resentment against President Tinubu, not by any edifying ideology.

“They will run out of steam,” Sanwo-Olu said.

“We know how far we’ve come under President Tinubu’s leadership. The focus should remain on delivering results, deepening reforms, and building a stronger Nigeria. Any attempt to shake that foundation will be futile,” he added.

Amid rhetoric from ADC and other opposition voices, Sanwo-Olu called for calm, discipline, and continued confidence in the President’s leadership.

We’re yet to join ADC –LP

Meanwhile, the Anambra State chapter of the Labour Party has denied that it has collapsed its structure into the opposition platform, into the ADC.

Deputy Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Linus Oguejiofor, in a statement on Friday, said the claim that it has collapsed the structure into ADC is not only false but misleading and a calculated political illusion aimed at confusing teeming supporters.

“Let it be clearly stated that the Labour Party in Anambra remains strong, united and fully intact.

“Our party structure is not only operational but deeply committed to the mission of reclaiming Anambra for good governance,” the statement added.

It stated that the national leader of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, “the face of hope and the symbol of a new Nigeria, remains firmly and rooted in the Labour Party.”

According to Oguejiofor, Obi will personally lead the LP governorship campaign of the party’s candidate, Dr George Moghalu and support him in the November 8 election.

“Any suggestion of a merger or a collapse is a fabrication born out of fear and desperation.

“It insults the political consciousness of Ndi Anambra and seeks to distort the truth for cheap political advantage,” Linus Oguejiofor said.

He stated that although the Labour Party is engaged in a national coalition for the 2027 general elections, “this coalition does not affect our internal structures or governorship candidate in Anambra State.

“Coalition agreements explicitly stated that political parties contesting off-cycle elections will maintain their full identity and field their own candidates.”

He called on the party’s supporters to remain vigilant and beware of political merchants who are attempting to exploit the noble intentions of the coalition to mislead and sway the public.

Don’t bother contest in 2027, group tells Peter Obi

Australia-based Nigerian publisher, Obinna Ejianya, has urged Presidential Candidate of the Labour party (LP), Peter Obi, not to waste his time by contesting in 2027.

Speaking in a chat with newsmen, Ejianya urged Obi against contesting the 2027 presidential election, asserting that the politicians forming the coalition are the same individuals responsible for Nigeria’s current challenges.

Rather, he advised Obi to allow Tinubu to complete his term, noting that the coalition lacks the structure and sincerity to allow Obi emerge as the presidential flag bearer in 2027.

He emphasised that the coalition is not strong or united enough to provide the platform Peter Obi would need to excel in the next presidential election.

Atiku, Mark targeting Obi votes –Keyamo

Minister of Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo, said the political leaders floating coalition platform are targeting electoral fortunes of the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi.

The opposition coalition has adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as platform to contest the 2027 general elections.

Keyamo who is chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in a post on X, warned the opposition leaders that if they fail to give Peter Obi the presidential ticket in 2027, they will lose his supporters.

“It is as simple as that. Those who know politics know what I am saying,” he said.

Keyamo described former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former President of the Senate, David Mark as conspiring to dupe Obi.

“The person whom the old, cunning guards want to take for a ride in all of this is Peter Obi.

“They want his votes, but don’t want to give him their presidential ticket, because this is Atiku’s show simpliciter. That is why David Mark is the interim chairman,” Keyamo stated.

He wondered how “someone who won two regions in the last election – South East and South-South (can be) a running mate to the person who won only one region – North-East?”

The minister said the coalition is a hybrid of Atiku’s faction from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and a few disgruntled APC politicians who left the part after President Bola Tinubu’s emergence.

“This is just Atiku’s faction of PDP in desperate search for the 2027 presidential ticket, nothing more, nothing less.

“The other addition to the so-called ‘coalition’ is a sprinkling of APC members who actually worked against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the last election and one or two APC leaders who lost their constituencies to opposition parties in 2023,” he said.

He warned that politicians in the coalition belonging to two political parties will be disqualification in an election.

Opposition politicians had on Tuesday, adopted the ADC as the political vehicle for their 2027 campaign.

Mark and former Osun State governor, Rauf Aregbesola, as national chairman and Secretary, respectively of the ADC.

According to him, the group is nothing extraordinary, merely a mix of politicians with differing trajectories and personal ambitions.

Their alliance, he argued, is only born out of the realisation that Tinubu wouldn’t have emerged as president in 2023 had they been united.

“There is nothing special about them. All of them have their trajectories and persona, political trajectories as well and what they have done in terms of governance and all of those things.

“However, Tinubu emerged president in 2023 because there was division among them.

“So, I think right now, they’re coming to the realisation that ‘had we not divided our interests and put all we have in one basket, we could have pulled a bigger trigger,” he said.

Ejianya further pointed out that whatever differences caused them to go separate ways in 2023 still persist, and these differences may prevent any meaningful progress from the coalition.