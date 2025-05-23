South East: Sit-At-Home Order Becoming Ineffective – Ribadu

Share

National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu stated that the ‘sit-at-home’ order enforced in the South-East by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is fast losing its grip.

Ribadu made this known at the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Summit in Abuja on Thursday, where the Federal Government presented its two-year scorecard.

The NSA gave an account of progress made under President Bola Tinubu’s administration across key security flashpoints in the country.

He also noted that the security conditions in the region are showing marked improvements.

According to him, key figures of IPOB, and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network, ESN, have either been captured or neutralised, significantly weakening the separatist campaign.

Ribadu further disclosed that over 50 police stations and posts have been rebuilt as normal social and economic activities gradually return across the South-East.

“The ‘sit-at-home’ orders are becoming more and more ineffective,” he declared, adding that attacks on security personnel in the region have significantly reduced.

