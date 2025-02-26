New Telegraph

February 26, 2025
South East Reps Call For Reopening Of Onitsha Medicine Market

The South East Caucus in the House of Representatives yesterday appealed to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to reopen the Onitsha medicine market located at the Bridge head, in Onitsha, Anambra state.

Addressing the media on behalf of the caucus, Igariwey Enwo (PDP, Ebonyi) decried the activities of dealers of fake drugs and called on the NAFDAC to dish out the culprits and prosecute them accordingly.

The caucus said: “Our attention has been drawn to the continued lock down of the Onitsha medicine market located at the Bridge head, in Onitsha, Anambra State.

“As a caucus, we unequivocally condemn the nefarious activities of unscrupulous traders and socalled businessmen and women, who peddle and engage in the business of production and distribution of fake, adulterated and unwholesome medications and drugs, which they pass on to the unsuspecting public.

