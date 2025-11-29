South East Pro-tinubu Group Hails Uzodimma’s Appointment

A South East political support group for President Bola Tinubu, the South East Renewed Hope Agenda (SER-HA), has described the appointment of Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma as the Renewed Hope Ambassador as both timely and strategically vital for the region and the country at large.

Commending President Bola Tinubu on Uzodimma’s appointment, the group said his elevation reflects President Tinubu’s deep confidence in his leadership capacity, political loyalty, and unwavering commitment to national unity.

A statement issued by National Coordinator SERHA, Belusochukwu Enwere, added that the appointment demonstrates the President’s recognition of the governor’s ability to help consolidate the administration’s plans for inclusive governance and strengthened national cohesion.

Enwere noted that Governor Uzodimma has consistently demonstrated exceptional dedication to the ideals of the Renewed Hope mantra.

He added that his new role would further reinforce grassroots mobilisation, deepen political engagement, and expand public trust in government initiatives.