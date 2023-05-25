South-East Group: Tinubu Presidency In National Interest

…as peace coalition seeks support ahead of the inauguration

A civil society organisation, the South East Support Group (SESG) on Thursday said the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has the capacity to unite the country and stimulate prosperity.

This is even as the Coalition for Peace in Nigeria (COPIN), a non-partisan organisation called on aggrieved politicians to put the interest of the nation over and above other considerations.

The Groups made their respective positions known in a joint statement signed on Thursday by Ohaegbulam Chibuike Barnabas (Coordinator, SESG), as well as Emeka Akwuobi (National Coordinator, COPIN).

The statement reads: “We, the South East Support Group, and the Coalition for Peace In Nigeria, wish to declare our total and unequivocal support for our President-elect, Senator Tinubu.

“Our position is informed by his trajectory as a former Senator, NADECO leader, Governor of Lagos State, and statesman.

“We have no doubt that the much-anticipated Bola Tinubu Presidency will usher in ‘renewed hope’, build a Nigeria, especially for youths, where sufficient jobs with decent wages, will be created.

“We are convinced that Tinubu will stimulate manufacturing, necessitating investment opportunities for productivity and growth. There shall be more exportation and less importation.

“As a patriotic coalition, we call on all aggrieved parties to toe the path of peace, bearing in mind the fact that Nigeria, as a constitutional democracy, is greater than individual ambitions.

“To achieve whatever goals, therefore, we must, first, ensure a safe and conducive environment, where the rule of law and due process, not the Hobbesian state, guarantees collective existence.

“Finally, we make bold to say that the May 29 inauguration of our amiable President-elect is, to all intent and purpose, sacrosanct, as it is a done deal”.

It vowed the readiness of the platforms to deploy all legitimate tools at their disposal, including public awareness and sensitization, to ensure a successful transition of power on May 29.

It concluded: “Our resolve is buoyed by the realisation – contrary to erroneous reports in some quarters – that the South East geo-political entity may not be fully supportive of a Tinubu Presidency.

If anything, Ndigbo is, from Independent investigations, more solidly behind the successful inauguration of the President-elect, than any other geo-political entity.

“We want to conclude by calling on all well-meaning Nigerians and lovers of peace, to sheathe their swords, and rally around the President-elect, in order to ensure a hitch-free inauguration on May 29.”