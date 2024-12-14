South East Govs Collaborating On Security – Otti

Share

Governor Alex Otti has reassured the people of Abia State, especially those who will be travelling home for Christmas and New Year of adequate security.

Otti said in addition to the strategies of individual States, the South East Governors were collaborating to ensure adequate security in the zone adding that the people should have no fear for their safety as the security architecture of the state was being rejigged to nip in the bud the new trend of crime in some parts of the state.

He said the Governors were scheduled to meet on the matter yesterday night.

“We have decided to rejig the security architecture. We are doing everything possible to ensure that our state is safe, particularly at this time. I would like people to know that the government is not going to rest on its oars until we rid this place of any criminal activity, be it in the rural or urban areas.

“I will also encourage our brothers and sisters in the diaspora who have given indication that they were going to come, to continue because we have made adequate arrangements to protect everyone in the state, particularly in this time,” Otti stated.

The Governor also disclosed that UNICEF has recognized and rewarded the achievements Abia State has recorded in the health sector, especially in primary health care with a $400,000 cash Prize.

He explained that the Primary Health Care, PHC, UNICEF prize, in a programme tagged “Leadership Challenge,” was in recognition of what the State has done in the health sector, including the 200 primary healthcare centres (PHCs) undergoing retrofitting with a target of using 100 days to rehabilitate 200 PHCs spread across the 184 wards of the state, even as the proposed medical village, was on course.

“This is not the first time we have won that prize. Last year we also came second. We are hoping that, next year we will make it to the first position. We believe it is still early days, by the time we complete all these projects that we have on hand, I think the story will be different,” Otti assured.

On the proposed Abia Airport, Otti said it was a federal government project for an airstrip but Abia was providing the land and other logistics to make it an airport.

“We had reasoned that the difference between an airport and an airstrip is the runway”.

On education, the governor said he would proceed to implement the visitation Panel white paper on Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic and the State College of Education Technical, Arochukwu as he had done for Abia State University, in addition to what was being done in the basic education sub-sector.

For agriculture, the Governor said he was engaging with relevant stakeholders to disentangle and revive moribund farm settlements that were privately concessioned by the previous administration, disclosing that a private company is investing about $120 million in the Palm oil value chain of the State.

He dismissed insinuations that the 2025 budget estimate of N750 billion was on the high side, explaining, “Some people have made comments about the size of the budget.

“When you look at the size in absolute terms, it would look high, but if the budget size with over 30 per cent inflation and exchange rate depreciation, then the difference is not even as much as it looks.”

