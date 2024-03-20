South East APC Ratifies Federal Character Commissioner’s Suspension

The All Progressives Congress (APC) South East Zone yesterday ratified the suspension of Mrs Ginika Tor by the Enugu State chapter of the party Enugu APC had suspended the Federal Character Commissioner over alleged gross misconduct and anti-party activities and attempted to create a parallel executive of the party.

The State Executive Committee (SEC) received two petitions against Tor which were referred to the State Disciplinary Committee headed by Vincent Chieyine. The committee after investigating the allegations submitted a report to the SEC, recommending her suspension and seeking her replacement as a federal commissioner. After reviewing the report, the SEC endorsed the recommendations of the committee and slammed indefinite suspension on Tor.