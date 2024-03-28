South East Apc Leaders Hail Uzodinma Appointment As Zonal Coordinator

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South East have hailed the appointment of Imo State Governor and Chairman, APC Governors Forum (APCGF), Hope Uzodinma, as the coordinator of the party in the zone. Governor Uzodinma was yesterday named as one of the six coordinators of APC matters in the six geo-political zones of the country in the party’s bid to strengthen, as well as further spread its support base in the country.

The leaders, consisting of the National Vice Chairman, Ijeoma Aridiogbu and the five chairmen of the states from the zone, who pledged absolute loyalty and support to Uzodinma, commended the national leadership of the party for appointing him in recognition of his role to make the APC, hitherto unknown in the South East, to now become a major and leading political platform in the region.

The APC leaders in a congratulatory message by the National Vice Chairman (South East), Dr Ijeomah Arodiogbu and Anambra State Chairman, Chief Basil Ejidike, on behalf of the five South East states chairmen yesterday asserted that the Imo governor was appointed to lead the party’s charge in the region as a result of “his acceptability and popularity, which cuts across the various segments of the population in the region.”

They also emphasised that he was chosen because of his “deep understanding of the social and political nuances of the region and exceptional capacity for party mobilisation. “We commend the national leadership of our great party for appointing Governor Hope Uzodinma to lead our party’s charge in the South East. It is clear that this is in recognition of Governor Uzodinma relentless roles in mobilising support and building the APC, which was hitherto unknown in the region to now become a major and leading political party in the region.”