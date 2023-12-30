South Africa’s Tourism Records 7.6 Million in 2023

Africa Boosts Receipt With 5.8 Million Visitors

South Africa’s recent official release of international arrival figures for January to November 2023, once again shows the South African tourism sector’s rising momentum. International tourist arrivals from January to November 2023 totalled 7.6 million, representing a remarkable 51.8% increase when compared with same period in 2022. While recovery towards pre-COVID-19 numbers is encouraging, this performance is 17.6% lower compared to the same period in 2019. South Africa remains an attractive destination, for both domestic and international travellers. The numbers show that the tourism sector is successfully driving travel to South Africa while shaping cultural exchanges and contributing to inclusive economic growth.

Africa continues to lead the way as during the first eleven months of 2023, South Africa welcomed 5.8 million visitors from the rest of the African continent, marking a significant 75.5% of all arrivals, compared to the same period in 2022. Within the African region, Zimbabwe and Kenya stood out for their remarkable growth. Zimbabwe saw an exceptional 77.5% increase in tourist arrivals, total- ling 1.9 million, while Kenya recorded a 94.2% surge, reaching 37, 414 arrivals for January to November 2023 compared to the same period last year. “I am so pleased by these numbers from the rest of the African continent.

We view the region as very significant and important. Kenya’s remarkable performance can be attributed to the strategic decision by government to simplify the visa regime earlier this year as well as targeted and effective insights driven marketing campaigns,’’ noted Minister of Tourism, Patricia De Lille. Adding, ‘‘Overall, through focused marketing, various collaborations and leveraging various strategic opportunities by The Department of Tourism, South African Tourism and the broader tourism sector, we have been able to achieve these very impressive results on the continent.”

The Americas exhibit strong momentum tourist arrivals from the Americas between January and November this year registered at 411,254 reflecting a 44.1% growth compared to the same period in 2022. The United States of America contributed the most, with 320,948 arrivals, marking a 39.5% increase compared to the same period in 2022. “The US remains a top international source market for South Africa and has been recording robust steady growth in arrivals in 2023. Based on our December projections we anticipate recording our 2019 pre-pandemic arrivals well ahead of the forecasted recovery mooted for the 2024/2025 financial year,’’ disclosed Lille.

While stressing that, ‘‘We are proud of the work done by the team working collaboratively alongside our stakeholders in the public and private sector to deliver exciting consumer and trade-fac- ing projects to drive brand affinity and distribution channel initiatives to reignite this market.” European markets show strength with 1.1 million tourist arrivals, Europe contributed to 14.6% of the total arrivals, during the first eleven months of 2023. This marks a 43.2% increase when compared to the same period last year. The United Kingdom remains the top European source market with 315, 054 tourists choosing South Africa, marking a 30.4% growth. Germany experienced a 47.9% increase in arrivals, amounting to 219,971 tourists.

This was followed by the Netherlands which saw an increase 48.4% amounting to 117,948 tourist arrivals from this country. Russia exhibited a dramatic growth of 83.9%, contributing 25,116 arrivals. Noteworthy growth from the Asia markets as they also showed significant growth with a total 182,497 arrivals from the region, representing an astounding 72.6% when compared to the same period last year. In this region, India led the way with 73,037 tourists, a 46.3% growth, closely followed by China, which saw a massive 215.7% surge, amounting to 34,669 arrivals. The Middle East saw a robust increase with 51,779 arrivals, a 37.5% growth when compared to the same period in 2022.

South Africa received 15,507 arrivals from Saudi Arabia marking an increase of 40.9%. The United Arab Emirates showed a remarkable 114.2% growth, accounting for 6,360 arrivals.