South Africa’s Motsimane Leads Race For Eagles Job As Peseiro Threatens NFF

South African coach Pitso Mosimane has emerged as the leading candidate to replace Jose Pesiero as the Super Eagles head coach, New Telegraph can report.

Sources said the Nigeria Football Federation had been accepting applications from interested candidates as it is about to announce its decision not to renew Peseiro’s contract which expires at the end of May 2023.

However, a source said Mosimane, who led AlAhli Jeddah to the Saudi Arabia Super League from second division in just eight months, has now contacted the NFF expressing his willingness to manage the Super Eagles.

Our correspondent learnt that top shots in the NFF are impressed by the impressive resume of the South African coach having won the CAF Champions League with two different clubs.

The former Bafana Bafana coach won Africa’s most prestigious club competition with Mamelodi Sundowns in 2016 and repeated the same feat with Al-Ahly of Egypt in 2020.

Mosimane is regarded as the most successful South African coach and was ranked 10th best coach in the world in 2016.

Meanwhile, Peseiro is not ready to go down without fighting as our correspondent reliably learnt that the coach is threatening to take the NFF to FIFA if he is not given the right of first refusal for an extension to his current deal.

“He is threatening to take the NFF to FIFA already if he is not given the chance to sign for another one year as clauses in his current contract stipulate.