South Africa’s Electoral Body Bars Zuma From May Election

South Africa’s electoral commission said yesterday it had excluded former president Jacob Zuma from standing in the May 29 general election. “In the case of former President Zuma, yes, we did receive an objection, which has been upheld,” commission president Mosotho Moepya told reporters, without giving details.

“The party that has nominated him has been informed” as have those objecting to the move, he added. The decision can be appealed if lodged before April 2. Zuma, 81, was forced out of office in 2018 under a cloud of corruption allegations, reports AFP.

He is campaigning for the opposition uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party in an attempt to relaunch his career and weaken his former party, the ruling African National Congress (ANC). The general election, after which the victor will appoint a president, is set to be tense. The ANC is on the brink of dropping below 50 per cent of the vote for the first time since it came to power at the end of apartheid.