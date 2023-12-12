South Africa’s Afro-Pop Singer, Zahara Is Dead

South African Afro-pop star, Bulelwa Mkutukana, popularly known as Zahara is dead.

According to the report, she died from a liver problem, on Monday Night, in Johannesburg Hospital at the age of 36.

However, her passage was announced on Tuesday in a post shared by her family via her Instagram page.

READ ALSO:

Reacting to her death, the South African Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, in a post on his official X, wrote: “I’m very saddened by the passing of @ZaharaSA. My deepest condolences to the Mkutukana family and the South African music industry.

“The government has been with the family for some time now. Zahara and her guitar made an incredible and lasting impact in South African music.”

New Telegraph reports that Zahara gained fame for her 2011 album, ‘Loliwe,’ and has been hospitalised in November due to liver complications.

However, her situation deteriorated last week after she was reported to be unresponsive, and was later declared dead.