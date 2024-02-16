South African Troops Killed in DR Congo

South African troops in the Democratic Republic of Congo have suffered their first fatalities since their recent deployment to quell a rebellion. Two soldiers were killed and three were injured after a mortar bomb landed in their base on Wednesday.

The attack has led to South African opposition politicians calling for the withdrawal of troops from DR Congo. The troops are part of a regional force helping DR Congo’s military as it confronts a series of armed groups.

The most prominent group is the M23, which has taken up positions on the major routes leading into Goma, the main city in the east of DR Congo. The M23’s advance has resulted in tens of thousands being forced from their homes – adding to the nearly seven million who have fled because of multiple conflicts in the east.

But the South African army has not linked Wednesday’s attack to the M23. In a statement, it says the “details of this incident are still sketchy”.