South African Tourism Minister visits Ghana to strengthen partnership

South Africa Tourism Minister, Patricia de Lille has visited Ghana where she held talks with the country’s Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Abla-Dzifa Gomashie, the South Africa-Ghana Chamber of Commerce, tourism trade, key media and tourism stakeholders to showcase South Africa as an attractive leisure and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination as well as strengthen tourism partnerships and promote cultural exchange between the two nations.

The easing of visa regulations between the two countries in November 2023, was a progressive step that contributed to unlocking significant tourism potential. It also marked a new chapter in strengthening tourism and trade, creating a seamless journey for both South Africans and Ghanaians to experience the beauty and diversity Ghana and South Africa have to offer. This development also opened doors for increased business, leisure and cultural exchange.

“Ghana and the broader African continent are incredibly important markets for South Africa’s tourism sector. This visit reaffirms our dedication to deepening partnerships and unlocking growth opportunities through meaningful collaboration,’’ noted de Lille.

Adding, ‘‘Ghana has emerged as a standout performer, recording an exceptional 149.0% increase in tourist arrivals to South Africa in 2024 when compared to 2023. The number of Ghanaian visitors surged to 36,656, largely due to the introduction of a visa waiver in November 2023 coupled with the consistent marketing by South African Tourism, allowing citizens of both countries to travel to each other’s country visa-free for up to 90 days within a year.” The Minister’s visit is said to have added significance as it was held in a year when South Africa is hosting the G20 Summit — a momentous occasion that highlights South Africa’s growing influence on the global stage and its commitment to fostering meaningful partnerships across the African continent.

“We recognise the immense potential of intra-African travel to drive economic development, cultural exchange, and shared prosperity. It is for this reason that we are conducting this outreach mission to strengthen relations and partnerships with our counterparts in Ghana,” de Lille added.

The visit also afforded senior officials from both countries to engage further on tourism bilateral issues and enhance their relations.

