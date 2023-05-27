South African Tourism Minister : Africa Set For Take-off After Covid-19

This year’s Africa’s Travel Indaba organised by South Africa Tourism (SAT) ended on a successful with impressive figures of more than 6,000 delegates, including 1,000 international buyers and 1,000 exhibitors showcasing 350 products. South Africa’s Tourism Minister, Patricia de Lille, while delivering her keynote address during the event, expressed delight while expressing optimism that Africa tourism is set to bloom again after COVID-19 pandemic era.

Indaba had exhibitors from 21 African countries, including 10 tourism boards and 123 small businesses sponsored by the Department of Tourism at R11.7 million to feature at the trade show as part of transformation efforts. With a captive audience, de Lille spoke passionately on the importance of the industry, highlighting the need “for collaboration and innovation to drive growth in the sector.”

The Minister said competition is essential for destination marketing and tourism. However, “it should be balanced with collaboration to avoid unhealthy practices and foster healthy competition based on quality and innovation.” She noted that harmonising visa regimes and simplifying the application process is vital for unlocking Africa’s tourism potential.

According to de Lille, collaboration across the value chain is necessary to make it easier for visitors to move from one country to another within the continent. South Africa, she added, “is leading the way with visa waivers for several African countries and the rollout of an e-visa system to countries like Kenya, Nigeria, and Egypt.”

She promised that the goal, “is to expand the e-visa system to 20 more countries, making Africa a more attractive destination for Africans and international travellers. For South Africa, we have seen encouraging growth in our tourist arrival numbers between January and December 2022, where it reached nearly 5.8 million with over four million of those arrivals from African countries.”

This represents an overall inbound increase of 152.6% for South Africa compared to January to December 2021.’’ She, however, lamented the dearth of celebrating together as Africans, calling for a special event to bridge the chasm of geography, language and culture amongst Africans.

“We must stop bickering,’’ she added, noting that, “Our people across the continent of Africa are our greatest asset. As Africans, we must do more to break down the stereotypes by promoting cultural exchanges, celebrating excellence and diversity through song and dance and sharing various cuisines that make Africa the magnet of international tourists.”

According to the Minister, the future looks bright; “we have, collectively, weathered the COVID-19 hurricane and it should only propel us to exceed our targets.” She said Africa’s Travel Indaba offers an opportunity to, “honour the African people’s incredible ingenuity, fortitude, and magnificence.”

The Minister also encouraged local trade partners to participate in Sho’t Left Travel Week by providing discounted travel rates to locals to help boost domestic tourism efforts.